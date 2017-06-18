Beef and Egg Stir Fry Rice Bowls

Beef and Egg Stir Fry is one of those dishes that provides both comfort and satisfaction at the end of a busy day––especially during the workweek or on a lazy rainy Sunday. “Easy-to-make” and “easy cleanup” are hallmarks of our simplest, most loved go-to dishes (which we keep in a handy list: Quick and Easy dishes), and this Beef and Egg Stir-fry certainly fits the bill.

You just slice up your beef, lightly beat a couple of eggs, fire up the wok and your handy dandy rice cooker, and these rice bowls are ready faster than it would take for your local delivery guy to make it to your house!

You may be thinking that this Beef and Egg Stir Fry seems like a weird combination, but it is a common Cantonese rice plate meal that you can find on the menu at old-school Cantonese restaurants in Chinatown–right alongside the Beef Tomato Stir Fry, Cantonese Beef, and Curry Beef, all served piping hot and fresh on a big platter of white rice!

I should also mention that if you love our Shrimp and Lobster Sauce, then you will also love this dish, because the concept and cooking method are both very similar. Both dishes may look a little hodgepodge to some, but the taste…well let’s just say there’s a reason these unlikely combos have persisted!

So, the next time you are wondering what to do for dinner and don’t want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen, try this Beef and Egg Stir Fry! And while you’re eating it, you’ll be thinking:

Why don’t I do this more often?

Man, this is a great bowl of food!

Do I have enough beef to make this again tomorrow???

(In that order–based on my personal experience.) Enjoy this quick and easy beef and egg stir fry dish folks!

For the beef, you’ll need:

8 ounces flank steak, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon oil

1 teaspoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Pinch of baking soda

For the rest of the dish, you’ll need:

Prepare the beef–a good tip is to slice it when it’s still slightly frozen, but soft enough to cut. This makes slicing perfectly uniform pieces quick and easy! Toss the beef with 1 teaspoon of oil, the soy sauce, cornstarch, and baking soda, until the beef is well-coated. Set aside to marinate for 15 minutes. If you’re starting with slightly frozen beef, it should come down to room temperature. You can also do this step in advance!

Heat your wok until just smoking, and spread 1 tablespoon of oil around the perimeter. Immediately add the beef, and spread it in an even layer across the wok. Sear for 30 seconds, and give the beef a stir to ensure it cooks evenly.

Add the garlic and a small handful of the white parts of the scallion. Quickly stir-fry to combine. Next, add the Shaoxing wine, and stir for another 20 seconds.

Add the chicken stock, salt, sugar, soy sauces, oyster sauce, sesame oil, and fresh ground white pepper, and let everything come up to a low boil.

Make the cornstarch slurry, and stir it into the sauce. Let the sauce simmer and thicken until it coats a spoon. If you like your sauce thicker, add more cornstarch and water; if you like your sauce thinner, add more stock. You’re the cook, so make it the way you like it!

Next, pour the lightly beaten eggs over the mixture, and use your spatula to fold it gently into the sauce so the egg cooks in ribbons rather than in large clumps.

After about 10 seconds, add in the rest of the scallions and continue folding the egg into the sauce for another 5 seconds.

Serve this Beef and Egg Stir fry over steamed rice!