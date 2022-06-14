The Woks of Life

Beef and Pepper Stir-fry

101 Comments
Beef and Pepper Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Among beef stir-fry dishes, this beef and pepper stir-fry is one of our favorites. It can be mild or spicy, depending on which peppers you use, and is very simple to make. Combine these two ingredients, and you have a real winner of a dish!

It’s simplicity makes it a good candidate for a regular weeknight rotation meal. With some practice, you can cook this dish using a searing hot wok to get some serious ‘wok hei’ going and bring out the flavors of the beef and peppers. Don’t forget to serve with steamed rice!

Note: this post was originally published in March 2015. We have since updated it with higher quality photos, metric measurements, and clearer instructions. The recipe is the same. Enjoy!

Let’s Talk Beef

Tender flank steak is especially tasty when sliced into thin strips and marinated. That’s what we used here, though you could also use sirloin, skirt steak, or even more affordable beef chuck.

(If using chuck, you’ll have to tenderize it using the optional baking soda in the recipe. See our how to prepare beef for stir-fry post for more information!)

Of course, you could also use more expensive cuts, but we normally save those for the grill!

With whatever cut you use, make sure you’re slicing the meat thinly against the grain. This ensures that you’re cutting the fibers of the meat into short pieces, which will make it more tender—less chewy.

Slicing beef thinly is much easier when it’s partially frozen. If you have beef from the freezer, de-frost it partially, but do not completely thaw it. Slice while it’s still firm, and you’ll get even, thin slices.

In the case of this recipe, we’re going a step further by taking our slices and cutting them into even thinner strips. This allows the beef to have a similar shape as the strips of peppers, which creates a better textural experience!

What About the Peppers?

We used long hot green peppers in this dish, along with 1 long hot red pepper (though this is optional—you can use all green peppers!).

Also known as Italian long hots or Italian sweet chili peppers, these peppers range from mild to quite spicy, depending on the batch you get.

They are a very popular item at the Chinese grocery store and also readily available at our local supermarket. They pack a ton of flavor when stir-fried at high temperatures.

If you use long hots, you’ll generally get a dish that has a medium to spicy heat level. Sometimes, you’ll get a very mild flavor, and sometimes you get walloped with spicy deliciousness!

Tiger Skin Peppers, by thewoksoflife.com

The one caveat here before I move on is that occasionally, these long hot peppers can be VERY hot. I mean like sweat beads forming on top of your head while you’re eating them, hot! This can be the case even when the seeds are removed from the pepper.

Use your own judgment and mix in some milder peppers if this scares you. If you’d like the dish to be a lot more mild, you can substitute sweet cubanelle peppers.

If you can’t find long hots, you can also substitute Anaheim peppers.

Beef pepper stir-fry

Beef Pepper Stir-fry: Recipe Instructions

To a medium bowl, add the flank steak, baking soda (if using), soy sauce, sesame oil, cornstarch, and oil.

Mix well and set aside for 30 minutes at room temperature. For more tips, see our post on selecting, cutting, and velveting beef for stir-fries.

thinly slicing flank steak against the grain

When you’re ready to cook, place your wok over high heat until it’s almost smoking, and add the oil. 

Sear the beef until it’s just browned but still a little rare. If your carbon steel wok is as hot as it should be, the beef should not stick and you should see a nice seared color.

Turn off the heat while you transfer the beef to a bowl. Leave any oil/fat in the wok.

thin strips of beef in wok

Heat the wok back up over medium-high heat and add the garlic, long hot green peppers, and long hot red pepper. Stir-fry for 20 seconds and then spread the Shaoxing wine around the wok to de-glaze it.

julienned pepper in wok

Stir-fry for another 20 seconds and add the beef back to the wok along with any juices from the bowl.

Add salt, sugar, soy sauce, dark soy sauce,  and fresh ground white pepper. Turn the heat back up to high. Stir-fry for another 1 to 2 minutes.

stir-frying beef and peppers

If you like to have more sauce with the dish, add the chicken stock to further de-glaze the wok and reduce the liquid slightly. The cornstarch from the marinade will help thicken the sauce.

beef pepper stir-fry

Plate and serve your Beef and Pepper Stir-fry immediately with rice.

Chinese Beef and Pepper Stir-fry over Rice
Beef and Pepper Stir-fry

Beef and pepper stir-fry, seared over super high heat, is an easy, delicious weeknight dish. Add this beef and pepper stir fry to your weeknight rotation!
by: Bill
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Chinese
Beef and Pepper Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com
serves: 4
Prep: 35 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the beef and marinade:

  • 12 ounces flank steak (sliced into thin strips)
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda (optional tenderizer)
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil

For the rest of the dish:

Instructions

  • Add all the marinade ingredients to the beef in a bowl, mix well, and set aside for 30 minutes at room temperature.
  • When you're ready to cook, place a wok over high heat until it's almost smoking, then add the oil. Sear the beef until it's just browned but still a little rare. Turn off the heat while you transfer the beef to a separate bowl. Leave any oil/fat in the wok.
  • Heat the wok back up over medium-high heat and add the garlic and peppers. Stir-fry for 20 seconds, then spread the Shaoxing wine around the wok to de-glaze it.
  • Stir-fry for another 20 seconds and add the beef back to the wok along with any juices from the bowl. Add salt, sugar, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and white pepper. Turn the heat back up to high and stir-fry for another 1 to 2 minutes, or until the peppers turn darker.
  • If you like more sauce, add the chicken stock to further de-glaze the wok and reduce the liquid slightly. The cornstarch from the marinade will help thicken the sauce. Plate and serve immediately with rice.

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

101 Comments

  1. vjbortolot says

    This is very much like a Hunan homestyle pork belly and pepper dish I had in Beijing years ago and have been making ever since with pork belly (even thick bacon on occasion), beef or firm well-crisped beancurd depending on what I have on hand, served over rice or ramen noodles. So fast and delicious. The other wonderful takeaway from that restaurant was a simple raw edible chrysanthemum leaf thing with lots of very hot roasted sesame oil poured over. I bought some seeds last time I was in China, but they’re still in the freezer waited to be planted. You should grow some in your new garden.

    Reply