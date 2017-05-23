The Woks of Life

Basil Berry Cake

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

I love a good berry dessert. Those of you who’ve been following this blog for a while know this. I make a mean strawberry cheesecake, and I’m all about that fancy multi-tiered fresh berry cake life.

Plus, Monday is Memorial Day, and we (in Jersey/NYC) have already had a couple of 90 degree days, which means A. It’s basically summer. (Yay!) And B. A berry dessert is practically obligatory at this point.

This berry cake recipe is my favorite ode to berries yet. Because (you read it right), there’s basil in it. For those of you who haven’t yet discovered how good basil goes with fruit like lemons and fresh berries, let this basil berry cake recipe be your introduction.

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

(Side note: If you’re the type of person who isn’t all that fond of fresh berries, I won’t hold it against you––weirdo. Just check out this Lemon Basil Cake recipe, which might be more up your alley).

The combination of the fresh basil leaves––which are pulverized into the sugar and basically dissolve into the cake––and the raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries just screams summer, conjuring images of outdoor barbecues, drinks by the pool, and vibrant summer herb gardens.

This berry cake isn’t overly sweet or rich, making it the perfect end to a light (or not so light…) summer meal. There’s a zing of citrus from the lemon zest, as well as the freshness of the basil and fruit. And the apricot jam glaze at the end gives the cake that lovely shine that dreams are made of.

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s how to make it.

Basil Berry Cake Recipe Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a 9-inch round springform pan. Cut a circle of parchment paper that matches the bottom of the pan, and place in the pan.

Basil Berry Cake

In a food processor, add the sugar, basil leaves, and lemon zest.

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn on the food processor and continue to run until the basil and lemon zest is fully incorporated with the sugar, and there are no visible leaf pieces.

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Set aside 1 tablespoon of the sugar…

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

And add the rest to the bowl of a mixer, along with the softened butter, baking powder, and salt.

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Beat until smooth. Add the eggs one at a time, beating each time until thoroughly combined. Beat in the vanilla.

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the flour on low speed, being careful not to overmix. You will end up with a smooth, thick batter.

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Spread the batter evenly into your prepared pan––it will be a fairly thin layer.

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Sprinkle the berries over the cake, and lightly press into the batter.

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Sprinkle the cake with the remaining sugar.

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake for 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven, and allow to cool slightly.

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

While the cake is cooling, warm up the apricot jam in the microwave or in a small saucepan until warm. Brush the top of the cake gently with the warm jam, giving the cake a nice shine.

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve warm or at room temperature––either on its own, or with whipped cream and fresh berries.

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Basil Berry Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Basil Berry Cake

This berry cake is my favorite and shows how good basil goes with fruit like lemons and fresh berries, let this basil berry cake recipe be your introduction
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time35 mins
Total Time1 hr 5 mins
Course: Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine: American
Keyword: basil berry cake
Servings: 8
Calories: 270kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 12 basil leaves
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1/2 cup softened butter (1 stick, 113g)
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 2 cups mixed berries (such as raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries; if using strawberries, cut into smaller chunks)
  • ¼ cup apricot jam

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a 9-inch round springform pan. Cut a circle of parchment paper that matches the bottom of the pan, and place in the pan.
  • In a food processor, add the sugar, basil leaves, and lemon zest. Turn on the food processor and continue to run until the basil and lemon zest is fully incorporated with the sugar, and there are no visible leaf pieces.
  • Set aside 1 tablespoon of the sugar, and add the rest to the bowl of a mixer, along with the softened butter, baking powder, and salt. Beat until smooth. Add the eggs one at a time, beating each time until thoroughly combined. Beat in the vanilla.
  • Stir in the flour on low speed, being careful not to overmix. You will end up with a smooth, thick batter. Spread the batter evenly into your prepared pan––it will be a fairly thin layer. Sprinkle the berries over the cake, and lightly press into the batter. Sprinkle the cake with the remaining sugar.
  • Bake for 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven, and allow to cool slightly.
  • While the cake is cooling, warm up the apricot jam in the microwave or in a small saucepan until warm. Brush the top of the cake with the warm jam. Serve warm or at room temperature––either on its own, or with whipped cream and fresh berries.

Nutrition

Calories: 270kcal | Carbohydrates: 36g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 71mg | Sodium: 191mg | Potassium: 103mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 22g | Vitamin A: 465IU | Vitamin C: 1.1mg | Calcium: 37mg | Iron: 1mg

 

