The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Life Bringing Up Barley Barley’s First Snow

Barley’s First Snow

Sarah
by:
14 Comments
Goldendoodle puppy in the snow

If you’re not sure why we’re doing this post, or who this adorable pup is, click here to catch up. (Don’t worry, you didn’t miss much!) We’ll be sharing our experiences as new puppy parents soon, but for now, we’ve got pictures. Hence, Barley’s first snow – her first playtime session in the white stuff!

While we may not have gotten the 24-36 inches of snow that was forecast by the weather.com’s of the world, we did end up getting a few inches that Barley LOVED playing in.

As far as we know, this was the first time she saw and experienced snow.

barley-snow--7

Barley the Lion…

barley-snow--16

She was a little hesitant to go into the snow at first, lingering on the front stoop…

barley-snow--4

But eventually she jumped right in.

barley-snow--1

Which was hilarious, because…

1. She had a habit of sticking her ENTIRE head into the fresh powder.

2. The snow came up to her chest, and she was pretty much bunny hopping to get around.

barley-snow--10

barley-snow--9

barley-snow--2

barley-snow--6

barley-snow--11

barley-snow--12

barley-snow--3

In the end, it was difficult to get her back in the house.

Can we go back out there pleeeeaaase? 

barley-snow--14

Puppy. Dog. Eyes.

barley-snow--15

Needless to say, we went back out.

barley-snow--5

 

 

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

14 Comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. AvatarMary O’Neill says

    Oh my God, how did I not know about Barley until today! I am relatively new to your blog and was delighted to find this fuzzy pup’s blog. Barley must be around 6 years old now, she shares a birthday with me on July 8. How is she doing?
    When my husband and I lived in CT, we volunteered as Guiding Eyes for the Blind parents (but only for a week at a time with two 6-week old siblings) More than that and I wouldn’t have been able to part with them. Anyway, just as we were leaving CT, GEB started breeding Goldendoodles and Glabs for guide dogs. I would have loved playing with two Barleys for a week! Best to you all and Barley!

    Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook