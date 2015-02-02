If you’re not sure why we’re doing this post, or who this adorable pup is, click here to catch up. (Don’t worry, you didn’t miss much!) We’ll be sharing our experiences as new puppy parents soon, but for now, we’ve got pictures. Hence, Barley’s first snow – her first playtime session in the white stuff!

While we may not have gotten the 24-36 inches of snow that was forecast by the weather.com’s of the world, we did end up getting a few inches that Barley LOVED playing in.

As far as we know, this was the first time she saw and experienced snow.

Barley the Lion…

She was a little hesitant to go into the snow at first, lingering on the front stoop…

But eventually she jumped right in.

Which was hilarious, because…

1. She had a habit of sticking her ENTIRE head into the fresh powder.

2. The snow came up to her chest, and she was pretty much bunny hopping to get around.

In the end, it was difficult to get her back in the house.

Can we go back out there pleeeeaaase?

Puppy. Dog. Eyes.

Needless to say, we went back out.