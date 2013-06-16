The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Chinese Banquet Fried Rice

Everyone
12 Comments
Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

A Chinese banquet is a long, extravagant affair. Usually reserved for special occasions like weddings, Chinese New Year, and big birthdays (like, your great grandmother turns 90…that kind of big), there’s a certain procedure that gets followed.

You go to a big restaurant in Chinatown, sit at a table of 10-12 people, and eat a 10 to 12 course meal that usually includes things like a cold appetizer platter, shrimp, lobster, roasted chicken or duck, and a whole steamed fish. The order is fairly predictable, but the dishes can vary. Maybe you get the chicken instead of the duck. Maybe it’s abalone instead of shrimp. You might get an extra dish of steak thrown in, and then it’s a real party.

But what’s always predictable is the two dishes that come out at the end. Just in case you weren’t filled up by all that protein and vegetable, they never fail to bring out two carb-filled dishes of long life noodles and banquet fried rice. Usually, no one quite has the real estate left in their stomachs for this starch-fest by the time it arrives to the table. By then, you’re ready to get rolled out of the restaurant a la Violet-Beauregarde from Willie Wonka and the Chocolate factory.

violetbeaueregarde

What ends up happening is that they bring out a bunch of take-out boxes and bags, and you load it all up to take home. Of course, the next day, after you’ve quite recovered from the elaborate meal from the night before, it’s good stuff…especially with a bit of hot chili oil.

We’re calling this dish “banquet fried rice,” because this is our version of that post-banquet rice that you look forward to popping in the microwave the next day. The advantage of making it at home, of course, is that it’s super simple, and you get to eat it fresh (plus, you don’t have to consume 1000 calories the night before to acquire it).

We’ve gone through it step-by-step here, but you can also scroll down to the bottom for the full recipe.

Recipe Instructions

You’re going to need some cooked rice, two eggs, and a handful each of onion, carrot, scallion, ham, and peas.

fried-rice-ingredients - Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Ready your wok!

heating-up-the-wok - Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Beat your eggs.

(Dad was home for a week from Beijing, so he’ll be doing all the cooking in this here segment.)

beating-eggs-for-fried-rice - Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Jake likes to sit and/or nap by our feet every time we’re at the stove.

Jake cooking with thewoksoflife.com

Jake cooking with thewoksoflife.com

Jake cooking with thewoksoflife.com

We think it’s because of all the smells coming off the stove. Or maybe he just feels it’s his duty as the family dog to keep our feet warm at all times.

Once you’re ready, heat your wok over medium-high heat and add some oil. Throw in the egg and scramble it up.

scrambling-eggs-in-wok - Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

scrambling-eggs - Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Take it out and set it aside for later.

scrambled-eggs-fried-rice - Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Put some more oil into the pan and cook your onion and carrot for a couple minutes.

banquet-fried-rice- Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Then add the ham and let it crisp up a bit.

Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Then add your peas.

Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

And the rice. Give it some good stirring action.

Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Then add salt.

Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Some white pepper.

Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

A splash of soy sauce. Don’t go overboard with this! A couple teaspoons should do it.

Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Keep stirring!

Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Then stir your egg back in.

Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Add the scallion.

Stir it until it’s all combined and until…it just feels right. Don’t worry. You’ll know.

Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Then serve up your homemade Chinese banquet fried rice!

Chinese Banquet Fried Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s the condensed, printable version of the recipe:

Chinese Banquet Fried Rice

This Chinese banquet fried rice is our version of that last 10th course of a Chinese banquet that is served alongside the 9th course of long life noodles.
by: Bill
Course:Rice
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:chinese banquet fried rice
Plate of Chinese banquet fried rice
serves: 3 servings
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups cooked rice
  • vegetable oil
  • 2 eggs (beaten)
  • handful of chopped carrot
  • handful of chopped onion
  • handful of chopped ham
  • 1/2 cup frozen peas
  • salt and white pepper
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 scallion (chopped)

Instructions

  • Heat a splash of oil in your wok over medium high heat. Scramble your eggs and set aside.
  • Add a bit more oil to the pan and cook your onions and carrots for about 2 minutes, or until slightly soft.
  • Add your ham and stir-fry for an additional 2 minutes.
  • Add peas and rice. Stir-fry to warm everything through.
  • Season with salt, white pepper, and soy sauce. Stir in scallions.
  • Continue to stir fry for another 3 minutes. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 391kcal (20%) Carbohydrates: 54g (18%) Protein: 14g (28%) Fat: 13g (20%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Cholesterol: 119mg (40%) Sodium: 726mg (30%) Potassium: 262mg (7%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 3945IU (79%) Vitamin C: 13.6mg (16%) Calcium: 51mg (5%) Iron: 1.5mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Everyone

This post includes contributions from two or more of us. So rather than deciding who gets a byline, we're just posting under the general moniker, "Everyone." Very diplomatic, wouldn't you say?

Reader Interactions

12 Comments

  1. AvatarGloria says

    I have an electric wok that I have used for years. I used it to make the shrimp fried rice from your site and it was soooo good. Any suggestions concerning woks!!

    Reply

  2. AvatarTamanh says

    5 stars
    Where did you buy the wok ?
    I like the size and the style
    I tried to look on amaZon but most of them are long handles
    Could u plz kindly tell me the size of the work u use ?
    Thanks

    Reply

    • BillBill says

      Hi Tamanh, now that wok is almost as old as I am! It is a small 13-inch wok. We sometimes use a 14-inch wok, but we have been using the larger 18-inch wok for blog posts since the large wok surface is great for pictures, and because we have a great wok burner that accommodates a large wok :)

      Reply

  3. AvatarYemi says

    Thank you so much! This recipe was so well received by my little cousins!!!! I am currently spending time with my aunt and I have made it my mission to get my littke cousins to eat some veggies with their meals. Everything so far had failed! But they gobbled this, veggies included!! Thank you!! Now I know where to put the veggies I want them to eat! :)

    Reply

  5. AvatarYuri says

    I made this for my Québécois bf and our 2 1/2 yr old daughter… They gobbled it up and asked for more! I’ve loved everything I’ve made from here – just awesome. Thank you!

    Reply

  6. AvatarRie says

    A little late to the party, but better late then never. My husband adores Chinese rice so I will be making this soon. LOVE Jake. I am a Lab mom too. Our first Lab passed away 3 years ago. Could have been Jake’s twin. Our current dog is a Yellow Lab mixed with ??? beagle???? we’re not sure what. He’s also from a rescue and the best little guy. But then, aren’t all Labs?. Happy, Healthy New Year Woks of Life!!

    Reply