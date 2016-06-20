The Vietnamese Style Banh Mi Burger

Compensation for this post was provided by Cobblestone Bread Co.™ and Big Green Egg® via AOL Media. The opinions expressed herein are those of the author and are not indicative of the opinions or positions of Cobblestone Bread Co.™, Big Green Egg®, or AOL.

When it comes to banh mi or for that matter, a banh mi burger, there’s a lot that I don’t really know. I know. Food blogger who’s basically clueless about the finer points of this massively popular sandwich? It’s downright shameful. As Sarah was prepping the pickled radish, carrot, and jalapeño, I questioned her about the essential banh mi-ness of this quintessential sandwich. Of course there’s the all-important pickled veg, which seems to take more precedence than the meat at times, and then, like any great sandwich that has come before it, there’s The Bread.

So you can imagine my trepidation when Sarah suggested the idea of a banh mi burger. What about that roll? Well, turns out that the perfectly fluffy, gently toasted Cobblestone Bread Co.™ burger bun we were using worked amazingly well when we decided to burgerify our banh mi

(I’m just looking for as many different ways to enjoy the alliteration of banh mi burger, at this point. Bear with me…)

The beauty of the banh mi burger (See?) is the deliciously fresh and verdant flavors that are all too often lacking from bacon- and cheese-laden and mayo- and ketchup-slathered burgers (Hey…focus…Focus! Okay, back to veggies.) During the summertime, when you’re already all hot and sweaty, who wants to rub their face in a greasy sandwich? Well, sometimes you do, but sometimes you’re in the mood for something that won’t give you instant food triplets while you’re in your favorite bathing suit.

This banh mi hybrid is at the perfect intersection of summertime grilling and fresh, crisp, and simple. The cheesy beef burger cooked perfectly to medium rare and topped with pickled radish, carrot, and jalapeño and fresh mint, cilantro, and Thai basil.

Which brings me to my next point. Admittedly, our family has always relied upon the BTUs of a solid gas grill to do our heavy lifting, and with pretty good results. BUT, after years of being skeptical of charcoal, let alone natural wood charcoal, we must admit that the Big Green Egg® is pretty phenomenal. The natural wood lump charcoal makes for a perfectly subtle smoky grilled flavor and sears meat to mouthwateringly golden red hues, rather than brackish black as our gas grill sometimes does.

What’s more is that these Cobblestone Bread Co.™ buns were literally KISSED by toasty goodness after a spin on the grate of the Big Green Egg® —perfectly uniform toastage in a matter of seconds. It was kind of a miracle. Or as close as you can get to a miracle when it comes to toasting burger buns…

Okay, I’ll desist with the alliteration and the waxing poetic on bread and grill marks. Let’s cook!

You’ll need:

2 carrots, julienned or spiralized

1 small bunch radishes, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced (optional)

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 clove garlic

2 tablespoons Sriracha or sambal

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

salt and pepper

1 ½ pounds ground beef (preferably 80% lean)

1 tablespoon canola oil

4 slices cheddar cheese

4 Cobblestone Bread Co.™ Kaiser Rolls

Mint, Thai basil, and cilantro

Combine the carrots, radishes, and jalapeño in a mixing bowl and toss with the vinegar and sugar. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine the mayonnaise, garlic, Sriracha, and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper and set that aside as well.

Divide the beef into 4 equal portions about 6 ounces each. Form each portion into a ¾ inch thick burger, making a depression in the center with your hand. Season with salt and pepper, and brush the burgers lightly with oil.

Heat grill over high heat.

Grill the burgers for 3 minutes on the first side, until slightly charred and golden. Flip the burgers and cook on the other side for another 3 minutes.

Top with the cheese and cook for another minute (for medium rare. You can adjust the cooking times according to your desired doneness).

Meanwhile, place the rolls on the grill cut-side down and lightly toast for a couple minutes.

By now, your burgers should be done. Remove from the grill or pan and tent with foil to allow them to rest for a minute. Spread the spicy mayo onto each roll, and top with the burgers. Then top with your pickled vegetable mix and herbs.

Serve this Vietnamese Style Banh Mi Burger at your next barbecue!