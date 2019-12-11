Salt and pepper are the foundation of all good things. In Chinese cooking, the “pepper” is usually white pepper, rather than your standard black pepper. These simple, perfectly crispy Baked White Pepper Chicken Wings let both flavors really shine.

Add a beer, or maybe a big scoop of white rice, and you’ll be wondering how these simple baked chicken wings can be so tasty.

What does white pepper taste like?

While freshly ground black pepper has a certain floral, pungent aroma, white pepper has an earthy, more uniformly hot/spicy character that gets right to the back of the throat.

I think white pepper’s heat gives it an edge relative to black pepper. Greater quantities of white pepper = spicier, whereas greater quantities of black pepper = simply more “seasoned,” if that makes sense.

For example, if you’ve ever made our Hot and Sour Soup, you may have been surprised to realize that the “hot” flavor comes from white pepper rather than chilies!

How to Bake Crispy Chicken Wings In The Oven

Anyone who’s ever bitten into freshly fried Salt and Pepper Pork Chops or Salt and Pepper Squid knows that white pepper adds a great spicy kick to fried dishes!

While I love fried foods as much as the next animal brain, the mess of frying and unpredictable oil temperatures can sometimes be too much for this food blogger.

However, attempting “baked” equivalents of fried foods can feel like rolling the dice on non-crispy results.

Not to worry, though! We did some careful experimenting in the kitchen—I’m talking side-by-side, single wing comparisons with carefully controlled variables—to create the right formula for perfectly crispy baked chicken wings:

Seasoning: It’s important to marinate the wings in advance for at least 20 minutes and then dredge them in a seasoned coating. Note, if you’d like your wings less spicy, you can reduce the amount of white pepper. I’ve provided a range in the recipe.

Temperature : The oven should be HOT. 475 degrees F/245 degrees C does the trick.

Coating: A mixture of flour and cornstarch makes for a great crisp coating. The cornstarch lends crispness, and the flour lends heft. Tossing the wings in the marinade bowl allows the flour to cling to them with the help of the liquid pooling in the bowl.



Brushing: Brushing the wings with a light coating of oil helps get the crisping process started.



Baking: Parchment paper on the baking sheet prevents the wings from burning and cooking unevenly! Flipping them halfway through also makes sure they have a chance to sizzle and crisp on the baking sheet.

Baked White Pepper Chicken Wings: Recipe Instructions

In a large bowl, marinate the chicken wings with ½ – 1 tablespoon white pepper, 1½ teaspoons salt, ½ teaspoon Sichuan pepper powder (if using), and 2 teaspoons oil for at least 20 minutes or up to a day in advance.

Next, preheat the oven to 475 degrees F/245 degrees C. Combine ½ cup flour, ¼ cup cornstarch, ½ – 1 tablespoon white pepper, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn powder (if using).

Toss the chicken wings in the flour mixture, adding a few handfuls to the marinade bowl until the wings are thoroughly coated. Using the same bowl as the one the wings marinated in is key, as the accumulated liquid in the bowl helps the flour coat them. You may not need all the flour, so add it a handful at a time.

Space the chicken wings evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush the wings lightly with oil.

Bake the chicken wings for 30-40 minutes, flipping halfway through, and cooking until they’re crisp and golden. These would also be great in an air fryer!

Season with salt to taste before serving, if desired.