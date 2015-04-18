The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » easy chinese recipes » Bacon and Egg Fried Rice

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice

Published: Last Updated:
By 62 Comments

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Today, we’re going to shake up breakfast (And lunch. And dinner. The beauty of this dish is that you can pretty much eat it any time of day), with our bacon and egg fried rice. Whether it’s breakfast for dinner or dinner for breakfast, it’s just…really good.

Me and bacon and egg fried rice go waayy back. You could say I’m an expert on the subject. When I was a kid growing up in a small town in the Catskills, my mom used to come home from work around 4pm in the afternoon, and if she didn’t find me and my sisters outside in the yard playing, it usually meant we were inside preparing an after-work surprise snack of…you guessed it…bacon and egg fried rice.

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

It was a quick, easy-enough-for-a-kid-to-prepare, satisfying meal that always won us brownie points from mom after her hard day’s work. Of course, it might have been a bit self-serving, because we dug right into that plate of rice too!

Try some of our other recipes for fried rice including  Vegetable Fried Rice or our Shrimp Fried Rice with Thai Basil or maybe even a Beef and Kimchi Fried Rice!

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s what you need:

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 3 large eggs, beaten
  • 8 oz. lean bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 medium onion, finely diced
  • 5 cups cooked rice, fluffed and cooled
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine (optional)
  • fresh black pepper, to taste
  • 2 scallions, chopped

Heat the oil in your wok over medium heat and add beaten eggs. Gently scramble the eggs, remove from the wok, and set aside. (When we were cooking the recipe, we forgot until last minute to scramble the eggs, which is why they’re in a separate pan in the photo below.)

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Keeping the heat at medium, add the bacon to the wok and allow it to render down and become crisp.

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

The level of crispiness you achieve here is totally based on personal preference. Once the bacon’s looking good to you, take it out of the wok and set aside along with the scrambled eggs.

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the diced onion to the wok and stir-fry until translucent. (Did I forget to say anything about pouring off the rendered bacon fat? You bet I did. In the words of Emeril Lagasse, “Pork fat rules!” Seriously though, we left about 2 tablespoons of fat in the wok, but leaving it all in there really gives the rice a rich, bacon-y flavor in every bite. We leave you to your own discretion.)

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Ok, back to those onions. Once they’re translucent, add the cooked rice and stir-fry for 2 minutes.

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Use your wok spatula to flatten out and break up any clumps. Add the salt, sugar, and soy sauces, and spread the Shaoxing wine (if using) around the perimeter of the wok to get a good sizzle going.

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Give everything a good stir for another minute or so. When you start to see steam coming off the rice, that means it’s heated through. If the rice looks a little dry, feel free to sprinkle in some water or chicken stock. Adding some liquid directly to large clumps of rice will also help to break them up.

To finish the dish, stir in the bacon, scrambled eggs, pepper, and scallions.

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.comBacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.comBacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your bacon and egg fried rice!

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.comBacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Sarah and Kaitlin like to eat this rice with a dollop of Homemade Chiu Chow chili saucesauce but, me, I like my bacon and egg fried rice hot, right out of the wok without anything extra!

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.comBacon and Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

5.0 from 6 reviews
Bacon and Egg Fried Rice
 
Save Print
Prep time
Cook time
Total time
 
Bacon and egg fried rice is an easy recipe that I used to make all the time as a kid for my mom. Full of bacon flavor, this dish is so easy to make.
Author:
Recipe type: RIce
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 3 large eggs, beaten
  • 8 oz. lean bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 medium onion, finely diced
  • 5 cups cooked rice, fluffed and cooled
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine (optional)
  • fresh black pepper, to taste
  • 2 scallions, chopped
Instructions
  1. Heat the oil in your wok over medium heat and add beaten eggs. Gently scramble the eggs, remove from the wok, and set aside.
  2. Keeping the heat at medium, add the bacon to the wok and allow it to render down and become crisp. The level of crispiness you achieve here is totally based on personal preference. Once the bacon's looking good to you, take it out of the wok and set aside along with the scrambled eggs.
  3. Add the diced onion to the wok and stir-fry until translucent. Once they're translucent, add the cooked rice and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Use your wok spatula to flatten out and break up any clumps. Add the salt, sugar, and soy sauces, and spread the Shaoxing wine (if using) around the perimeter of the wok to get a good sizzle going.
  4. Give everything a good stir for another minute or so. When you start to see steam coming off the rice, that means it's heated through. If the rice looks a little dry, feel free to sprinkle in some water or chicken stock. Adding some liquid directly to large clumps of rice will also help to break them up.
  5. To finish the dish, stir in the scrambled eggs, bacon, pepper, and scallions. Serve!

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Spicy Stir-fried Rice Cakes
Judy's Homemade Brioche Recipe
4-Ingredient Fruit & Yogurt Popsicles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rate this recipe:  

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

62 Comments

  1. Tracy Thomas says

    Love this simple recipe. First time and it was fabulous. Thanks for all of your recipes. I’m attempting Char Siu also. I’ll let you know.

    Reply

  2. Vicci says

    This is an amazing recipe – and easy to follow for beginners like me! Absolutely loved it and would recommend it to everyone. You can also add some mushrooms – my son’s favourite. Had two servings in one night!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Thanks Vicci, we usually don’t have any leftovers when we make this bacon and egg fried rice. It just flies off the plate! Mushrooms are a great addition :)

      Reply

Make Your Own Chinese Bakery Favorites!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables