The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Soups & Stocks The Ultimate Asian Vegetable Stock

The Ultimate Asian Vegetable Stock

Sarah
by:
71 Comments
Asian vegetable stock in Chinese bowl, thewoksoflife.com

We have many soup recipes on The Woks of Life that can be adapted for vegans and vegetarians. The only problem was, we never had a high quality Asian vegetable stock or Chinese vegetable stock recipe we could recommend.

Most vegetable stock recipes were either Western/European-style stocks, and many of the Asian vegetable stock recipes we’ve found on the Internet just didn’t hit the mark in terms of flavor.

Well folks, the wait is over, because I have the ultimate, rigorously tested Asian vegetable stock recipe for you right here! And bonus: it’s completely vegan and very easy to make. 

How to Build Umami with Vegan Ingredients

The key to a good stock is creating umami. To achieve umami when making a meat stock, you need little more than water and bones (pork neck bones, a chicken carcass, beef soup bones or marrow bones, etc.). 

This vegan vegetable stock has loads of umami, but of course, no meat or bones in sight. Here’s a breakdown of the key vegetarian ingredients that create umami in this recipe: 

  • Dried shiitake mushrooms: they are absolutely bursting with umami and they’re the heavy hitters in this stock when it comes to creating a “meaty” flavor. 
  • Roasted napa cabbage: a secret learned by my mom in a Buddhist restaurant in China, where she had the most delicious vegetarian noodle soup and had to ask the chefs how they created such a full-bodied vegetable stock. Their answer: roasting napa cabbage for more flavor before adding it to the stock.
  • Dried kelp (kombu): Dried kelp, or kombu as it’s known in Japan (海带, hǎidài in Mandarin) is abundant in naturally occurring glutamate, an amino acid that’s the basis of umami.
  • White fermented bean curd: This is an optional ingredient, but 100% worth adding if you can find it in your local Chinese grocery. Fermented tofu gives the stock a subtle richness and extra blast of savory flavor. 

Follow these recipe instructions, and you’ll be rewarded with a rich, nourishing Asian vegetable stock that’s tasty enough to be sipped on its own or used as a base for countless soups and noodle soups.

Asian vegetable stock ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

What to Make with Vegetable Stock

Many of our soup and noodle soup recipes can be adapted to be made vegan or vegetarian with this Asian vegetable stock. Here are a few examples.

If there are necessary substitutions in addition to the stock, I’ve included them below: 

This is truly a cornerstone recipe. Let’s talk about how to make it. 

Asian vegetable stock, thewoksoflife.com

Ultimate Asian Vegetable Stock: Recipe Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Take half of a large napa cabbage, and cut it in half again lengthwise. Place the cabbage on a sheet pan and drizzle lightly with oil.

Napa cabbage on sheet pan, thewoksoflife.com

Roast for 25 minutes. 

Roasted napa cabbage, thewoksoflife.com

Meanwhile, in a large stockpot, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for 2 minutes, until fragrant but not browned.

Ginger and garlic in oil, thewoksoflife.com

Add the fermented bean curd and cook for another minute.

Adding fermented bean curd, thewoksoflife.com

Then add the onion, carrots, scallions, daikon, kelp, dried shiitake mushrooms, and water. When the napa cabbage is done roasting, add it to the pot as well. 

Vegetables in stock pot with water, thewoksoflife.com

Bring to a boil, turn the heat down to low, and simmer with the lid on for 4 hours.

Simmering vegetable stock, thewoksoflife.com

Strain the stock, and season with salt to taste. 

Asian Vegetable Stock in bowls, thewoksoflife.com

Spoonful of Chinese vegetable stock, thewoksoflife.com

Can You Freeze Vegetable Stock?

Yes! This stock can be stored in containers (leave enough room in the container for the liquid to expand as it freezes) and frozen for up to 6 months. If not freezing, use within 3-4 days.

Chinese vegetable stock, thewoksoflife.com

4.91 from 10 votes

Asian Vegetable Stock

This rich Asian vegetable stock is tasty enough to be sipped alone or used as a base for countless soups and noodle soups. It's truly a cornerstone recipe.
by: Sarah
Course:Soups and Stocks
Cuisine:Asian
Keyword:vegetable stock
Asian vegetable stock in Chinese bowl, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 4
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 5 hours
Total: 5 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 of a napa cabbage (cut in half lengthwise)
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil (divided)
  • 7 slices ginger (20g, or 0.7 oz.)
  • 2 cloves garlic (peeled and cut in half)
  • 2 cubes white fermented bean curd (0.8 ounces, 23g, optional)
  • 1 onion (peeled and quartered)
  • 1 pound carrots (450g, peeled and cut into large chunks)
  • 8 scallions (ends removed)
  • 8 ounces daikon radish (225g, peeled and cut into chunks)
  • 1 5x5 inch piece dried kelp (kombu) (13x13cm, rinsed)
  • 16 dried shiitake mushrooms (rinsed)
  • 16 cups water (1 gallon, or about 4L)
  • salt (to taste)

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Take your napa cabbage half, and cut it in half again lengthwise. Place the cabbage on a sheet pan and drizzle lightly with oil. Roast for 25 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, in a large stockpot, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for 2 minutes, until fragrant but not browned. Add the fermented bean curd and cook for another minute. Then add the onion, carrots, scallions, daikon, kelp, dried shiitake mushrooms, and water. When the napa cabbage is done roasting, add it to the pot as well.
  • Bring to a boil, turn the heat down to low, and simmer with the lid on for 4 hours. Strain the stock, and season with salt to taste.

Tips & Notes:

This stock can be stored in containers (leave enough room in the container for the liquid to expand as it freezes) and frozen for up to 6 months. If not freezing, use within 3-4 days.

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife
@thewoksoflife

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

