a culinary genealogy

Home Recipes Beef Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes

Sarah
by:
44 Comments
Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised short ribs. A normally wintry dish revamped for spring with Asian flavors and a super bright, decidedly awesome warm chili lime potato salad. …you’re WELCOME.

If you’re looking for an awesome lunch or dinner to enjoy outdoors under an umbrella with a cold fizzy drink and friends, but you A) don’t have a grill or B) are too lazy to grill (I would fall under this particular category), these oven braised short ribs are the way to go. They require very little active prep time, can be prepared the night before, and go in the oven at low temp for about three hours without much fuss.

I made these last weekend and they were VERY popular––there were very few comments from the collective family peanut gallery. A rare occurrence indeed.

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

Rinse the short ribs under cold running water and transfer to a bowl. Add all the marinade ingredients (brown sugar, sesame oil, soy sauce, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper). Toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 6 to 24 hours.

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Preheat your oven to 300 degrees F and place a rack in the middle of the oven. Arrange ribs, bone side down, in a 9×13-inch roasting pan and cover with the marinade, along with 1 1/2 cups of water. Cover with foil and roast for 3 hours. Remove the foil and roast for another 15 minutes.

Place the potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast along with the short ribs for the last 45 minutes.

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

While that’s happening, mix the dressing for the potatoes by combining 2 tablespoons olive oil, lime juice, sugar, garlic, cilantro, and red chili. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss the roasted potatoes in the dressing…

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

And serve with your Asian braised short ribs!

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

4.5 from 2 votes

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes

This Asian braised short ribs recipe is easy and delicious, requires little prep time and is perfect with roasted potatoes tossed in a chili lime dressing.
by: Sarah
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Chinese Fusion
Keyword:braised short ribs
Asian short ribs with roasted potatoes
serves: 6 servings
Prep: 6 hours
Cook: 3 hours 15 minutes
Total: 9 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

For the short ribs:

  • 4 lbs beef short ribs (1.8 kg; choose ribs that are about 3 inches long and have at least 2 inches of meat on the bone)
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • ¼ cup soy sauce (60 ml)
  • 1 small onion (grated)
  • 3 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

For the potatoes:

  • 2 lbs Yukon gold potatoes (900g, cut into chunks if large)
  • olive oil
  • Salt and Pepper (to taste)
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro (chopped)
  • chopped fresh red chili (to taste)

Instructions

  • Rinse the short ribs under cold running water and transfer to a bowl. Add all the marinade ingredients and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 6 to 24 hours.
  • Preheat your oven to 300 degrees F and place a rack in the middle of the oven. Arrange ribs, bone side down, in a 9x13-inch roasting pan and cover with the marinade, along with 1 1/2 cups of water. Cover with foil and roast for 3 hours. Remove the foil and roast for another 15 minutes.
  • Place the potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast along with the short ribs for the last 45 minutes.
  • While that’s happening, mix the dressing for the potatoes by combining 2 tablespoons olive oil, lime juice, sugar, garlic, cilantro, and red chili. Season the dressing with salt and pepper. Toss the roasted potatoes in the dressing, and serve with the short ribs!

nutrition facts

Calories: 515kcal (26%) Carbohydrates: 26g (9%) Protein: 47g (94%) Fat: 24g (37%) Saturated Fat: 10g (50%) Cholesterol: 130mg (43%) Sodium: 976mg (41%) Potassium: 1466mg (42%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 10IU Vitamin C: 20.1mg (24%) Calcium: 77mg (8%) Iron: 9.9mg (55%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

44 Comments

