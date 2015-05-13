The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes

Published: Last Updated:
36 Comments

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised short ribs. A normally wintry dish revamped for spring with Asian flavors and a super bright, decidedly awesome warm chili lime potato salad. …you’re WELCOME.

If you’re looking for an awesome lunch or dinner to enjoy outdoors under an umbrella with a cold fizzy drink and friends, but you A) don’t have a grill or B) are too lazy to grill (I would fall under this particular category), these oven braised short ribs are the way to go. They require very little active prep time, can be prepared the night before, and go in the oven at low temp for about three hours without much fuss.

I made these last weekend and they were VERY popular––there were very few comments from the collective family peanut gallery. A rare occurrence indeed.

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.comFor the braised short ribs:

  • 4 lbs beef short ribs (choose ribs that are about 3 inches long and have at least 2 inches of meat on the bone)
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • 1 small onion, grated
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

For the potatoes:

  • 2 lbs Yukon gold potatoes (cut into chunks if large)
  • olive oil
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 cloves chopped garlic
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • chopped fresh red chili, to taste

Rinse the short ribs under cold running water and transfer to a bowl. Add all the marinade ingredients and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 6 to 24 hours.

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Preheat your oven to 300 degrees F and place a rack in the middle of the oven. Arrange ribs, bone side down, in a 9×13-inch roasting pan and cover with the marinade, along with 1 1/2 cups of water. Cover with foil and roast for 3 hours. Remove the foil and roast for another 15 minutes.

Place the potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast along with the short ribs for the last 45 minutes.

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.comAsian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

While that’s happening, mix the dressing for the potatoes by combining 2 tablespoons olive oil, lime juice, sugar, garlic, cilantro, and red chili. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss the roasted potatoes in the dressing…

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.comAsian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

And serve with your Asian braised short ribs!

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.comAsian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.comAsian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.comAsian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes
 
This Asian braised short ribs recipe is easy and delicious, requires little prep time and is perfect with roasted potatoes tossed in a chili lime dressing
Recipe type: Beef
Cuisine: Chinese Fusion
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
For the short ribs:
  • 4 lbs beef short ribs (choose ribs that are about 3 inches long and have at least 2 inches of meat on the bone)
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • 1 small onion, grated
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
For the potatoes:
  • 2 lbs Yukon gold potatoes (cut into chunks if large)
  • olive oil
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • 2 cloves chopped garlic
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • chopped fresh red chili, to taste
Instructions
  1. Rinse the short ribs under cold running water and transfer to a bowl. Add all the marinade ingredients and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 6 to 24 hours.
  2. Preheat your oven to 300 degrees F and place a rack in the middle of the oven. Arrange ribs, bone side down, in a 9x13-inch roasting pan and cover with the marinade, along with 1½ cups of water. Cover with foil and roast for 3 hours. Remove the foil and roast for another 15 minutes.
  3. Place the potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast along with the short ribs for the last 45 minutes.
  4. While that’s happening, mix the dressing for the potatoes by combining 2 tablespoons olive oil, lime juice, sugar, garlic, cilantro, and red chili. Season the dressing with salt and pepper. Toss the roasted potatoes in the dressing, and serve with the short ribs!

 

36 Comments

  1. Ayaana says

    Hello! Recipe looks great – just want to confirm the cook time. It sounds like the short ribs actually cook for 4 hours (3 hours + 15 minutes + 45 minutes)? Or am I only supposed to cook the ribs for 2 hours in Step 2, followed by 15 + 45 minutes uncovered?

    Thanks for clarifying!

  2. Wendi says

    Great recipe! Could I just check that the oven temperature is in Fahrenheit? Not immediately obvious from the instructions, thanks!

  3. Betty says

    Just made the short ribs last night—they were fall off the bone delicious! I probably should have been more generous with the salt seasoning when marinating, but overall flavors were very good (marinated for 24 hrs) I almost overlooked the last 45 min of roasting time since I wasn’t making the accompanying potatoes, but that extra hour uncovered in the oven really caramelized the meat and added the finishing color. Will make again for special dinner nights!

  5. Julian says

    Hi there! Firstly, this is an AMAZING site and everything I have ever cooked form here is incredible! It is a weekend delight to decide what to cook from your recipes and I am going through them at a great pace!
    Looking to cook these braised ribs and wondered if they can be finished on the BBQ? Maybe braise them for 2 hours and then over coal to finish?
    Thank you!

    • Sarah says

      Hey Julian, I bet these would be awesome finished quickly on a searing hot grill! My only worry would be that they might be too delicate to put on the grill once braised, but if the meat is still a bit firm, you could definitely do that.

  6. Lu says

    This looks wonderful! My husband is not a big fan of rice, wired, right? lol However, our children and I love rice. I think I can serve this with the potato and rice so everybody is happy!

  7. laura says

    We made this just as instructed except we used a ceramic baker (same size) for the meat. Seemed to steam the meat some and the ribs looked much less caramelized. Was ceramic where we went wrong? Interested if you have a theory, thanks!

    • Sarah says

      Hey Laura, sounds like you could be right. If the meat isn’t caramelizing, you can also put it under the broiler for a few minutes at the end. Just keep an eye on it to prevent it from burning!

  8. Jerry Hegwood says

    Well I made the ribs with no changes but had to substitute a lemon and parsley for the potatoes. Well my 94 year old grandmother gobbled this down along with, of course, my children. Thanks again for all the receipes!

