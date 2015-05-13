Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes

Braised short ribs. A normally wintry dish revamped for spring with Asian flavors and a super bright, decidedly awesome warm chili lime potato salad. …you’re WELCOME.

If you’re looking for an awesome lunch or dinner to enjoy outdoors under an umbrella with a cold fizzy drink and friends, but you A) don’t have a grill or B) are too lazy to grill (I would fall under this particular category), these oven braised short ribs are the way to go. They require very little active prep time, can be prepared the night before, and go in the oven at low temp for about three hours without much fuss.

I made these last weekend and they were VERY popular––there were very few comments from the collective family peanut gallery. A rare occurrence indeed.

For the braised short ribs:

4 lbs beef short ribs (choose ribs that are about 3 inches long and have at least 2 inches of meat on the bone)

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons sesame oil

¼ cup soy sauce

1 small onion, grated

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

For the potatoes:

2 lbs Yukon gold potatoes (cut into chunks if large)

olive oil

Salt and Pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon sugar

2 cloves chopped garlic

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

chopped fresh red chili, to taste

Rinse the short ribs under cold running water and transfer to a bowl. Add all the marinade ingredients and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 6 to 24 hours.

Preheat your oven to 300 degrees F and place a rack in the middle of the oven. Arrange ribs, bone side down, in a 9×13-inch roasting pan and cover with the marinade, along with 1 1/2 cups of water. Cover with foil and roast for 3 hours. Remove the foil and roast for another 15 minutes.

Place the potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast along with the short ribs for the last 45 minutes.

While that’s happening, mix the dressing for the potatoes by combining 2 tablespoons olive oil, lime juice, sugar, garlic, cilantro, and red chili. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.

Toss the roasted potatoes in the dressing…

And serve with your Asian braised short ribs!