Home » Recipes » Beef » Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes

Published: Last Updated:
By 43 Comments

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised short ribs. A normally wintry dish revamped for spring with Asian flavors and a super bright, decidedly awesome warm chili lime potato salad. …you’re WELCOME.

If you’re looking for an awesome lunch or dinner to enjoy outdoors under an umbrella with a cold fizzy drink and friends, but you A) don’t have a grill or B) are too lazy to grill (I would fall under this particular category), these oven braised short ribs are the way to go. They require very little active prep time, can be prepared the night before, and go in the oven at low temp for about three hours without much fuss.

I made these last weekend and they were VERY popular––there were very few comments from the collective family peanut gallery. A rare occurrence indeed.

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

For the braised short ribs:

  • 4 lbs beef short ribs (choose ribs that are about 3 inches long and have at least 2 inches of meat on the bone)
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • 1 small onion, grated
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

For the potatoes:

  • 2 lbs Yukon gold potatoes (cut into chunks if large)
  • olive oil
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 cloves chopped garlic
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • chopped fresh red chili, to taste

Rinse the short ribs under cold running water and transfer to a bowl. Add all the marinade ingredients and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 6 to 24 hours.

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Preheat your oven to 300 degrees F and place a rack in the middle of the oven. Arrange ribs, bone side down, in a 9×13-inch roasting pan and cover with the marinade, along with 1 1/2 cups of water. Cover with foil and roast for 3 hours. Remove the foil and roast for another 15 minutes.

Place the potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast along with the short ribs for the last 45 minutes.

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

While that’s happening, mix the dressing for the potatoes by combining 2 tablespoons olive oil, lime juice, sugar, garlic, cilantro, and red chili. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss the roasted potatoes in the dressing…

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

And serve with your Asian braised short ribs!

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Asian short ribs with roasted potatoes
Asian Braised Short Ribs with Chili Lime Potatoes

This Asian braised short ribs recipe is easy and delicious, requires little prep time and is perfect with roasted potatoes tossed in a chili lime dressing.
Prep Time6 hrs
Cook Time3 hrs 15 mins
Total Time9 hrs 15 mins
Course: Beef
Cuisine: Chinese Fusion
Keyword: braised short ribs
Servings: 6 servings
Calories: 515kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the short ribs:

  • 4 lbs beef short ribs (1.8 kg; choose ribs that are about 3 inches long and have at least 2 inches of meat on the bone)
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • ¼ cup soy sauce (60 ml)
  • 1 small onion (grated)
  • 3 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

For the potatoes:

  • 2 lbs Yukon gold potatoes (900g, cut into chunks if large)
  • olive oil
  • Salt and Pepper (to taste)
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro (chopped)
  • chopped fresh red chili (to taste)

Instructions

  • Rinse the short ribs under cold running water and transfer to a bowl. Add all the marinade ingredients and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 6 to 24 hours.
  • Preheat your oven to 300 degrees F and place a rack in the middle of the oven. Arrange ribs, bone side down, in a 9x13-inch roasting pan and cover with the marinade, along with 1 1/2 cups of water. Cover with foil and roast for 3 hours. Remove the foil and roast for another 15 minutes.
  • Place the potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast along with the short ribs for the last 45 minutes.
  • While that’s happening, mix the dressing for the potatoes by combining 2 tablespoons olive oil, lime juice, sugar, garlic, cilantro, and red chili. Season the dressing with salt and pepper. Toss the roasted potatoes in the dressing, and serve with the short ribs!

Nutrition

Calories: 515kcal | Carbohydrates: 26g | Protein: 47g | Fat: 24g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 130mg | Sodium: 976mg | Potassium: 1466mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 10IU | Vitamin C: 20.1mg | Calcium: 77mg | Iron: 9.9mg

 

43 Comments

  2. Bonnie says

    Delicious! Had this for dinner last night with just a couple of changes. I added a small jar of hoisin sauce to the marinade, just because I had opened it for another recipe and only used a couple of teaspoons, so added the remainder to the marinade. I then marinated for 48 hours and followed your recipe from there. The meat literally fell from the bones, so very tender and very flavorful. The potatoes were also a huge hit. Next time I think I will cut the potatoes into smaller pieces, roast and then toss with the dressing, that way the potatoes would carry the dressing better per bite. I used 1/2 of a dried Thai pepper, it added just a touch of heat to make the dressing interesting without loosing the flavor of the other ingredients. Will make this again. Thank you!

    Reply

  3. sean says

    It’s in the oven as I write this but when you say grate the onion, do you mean grate or finely chop the onion because in the picture, it looks chopped. Also, do you mean dark soy sauce or light soy sauce?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Sean, yes I forgot to mention in the post that I chopped the onion for the marinade, but actually changed it in the recipe because I think grating it will yield even better results. Good catch!

      I just meant regular soy sauce for the marinade–whatever you get at your average grocery store. You can use light soy as well. Thanks!

      Reply

  4. Craig says

    I think I’ll add this to my to do list, beef short ribs were the first thing I cooked in my new electric pressure/slow cooker and they were amazing. The potatoes sound great with chilli and lime.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Chris, there’s no specific chili that you need to use…it’s all about your heat tolerance. I used a holland chili, which is relatively mild. You could also use red long hot peppers, or even thai red chilies if you like heat!

      Reply

  7. Sissi says

    I am definitely a pork and chicken person, but this is one of the very rare moments when I must say I am enchanted by a beef dish. The beef marinade reminds me a bit of pork ribs braised with garlic and star anise (my favourite pork ribs dish ever!). I love your blog’s style, amazing photographs and most of all the food you share with us. I feel like trying all of your recipes!

    Reply

  8. Norma says

    These look fabulous — LOVE short ribs! Question: Do you toss the potatoes in the dressing while still hot, so that they absorb more of the dressing? And do you serve them while hot also? I think it occurred to me that you might intend them to be served chilled or at room temp because you referred to the potatoes as a “salad” in your first paragraph.

    Thanks for another irresistible recipe — your blog is the BEST!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Thanks Norma! Yes, I meant for the potatoes to be tossed in the dressing while hot. I’ll make that a bit clearer in the post. :)

      Reply

  9. callen says

    This looks delicious. I am wondering if a tablespoon or two of minced fresh ginger would go well in the marinade?

    Reply

