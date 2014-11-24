Every year, our NJ town turns into somewhat of a hub for everyone in the tristate area to pick apples and frolic in pumpkin patches. Barring the mildly irritating amounts of traffic, it’s actually a pretty delightful place to be–one chief reason being the abundance of locally-made apple cider donuts.

I’ve always been more of an apple girl than a pumpkin spice fiend myself when it comes to autumnal confections. And these donuts are good to the point that if the fall season goes by without consuming one of said donuts, I consider the entire season to be an entirely failed exercise. I take these donuts very seriously.

But there are two sides to every coin, and apple fritters are so much easier to make than donuts. Yes, these cinnamon sugar apple fritters are still fried, but they’re smaller, less fussy, and a bit lighter. They’re great for parties too!

You’ll need:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup apple cider

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 apples, peeled, cored and finely chopped

4 to 5 cups oil for frying

1/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

First, combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl (the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar, and salt).

In a separate bowl, combine the milk, cider, eggs, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Gently fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients.

Fold in the chopped apple.

Heat oil to 350 degrees F. Use a thermometer if you’ve got one handy. If not, just make a test fritter and adjust the temperature from there. The First Pancake Principle (i.e. the first pancake is always slightly messed up and then everything on from there is smooth sailing) is one that cannot be ignored in the culinary world.

When the temperature is right, drop the batter into the oil a tablespoon at a time and fry until golden brown.

Don’t worry if your apple fritters end up becoming weird shapes! Drain on paper towels.

Roll the apple fritters in cinnamon sugar and serve immediately! They’re really best when they’re fresh.