Cinnamon Sugar Apple Fritters

Every year, our NJ town turns into somewhat of a hub for everyone in the tristate area to pick apples and frolic in pumpkin patches. Barring the mildly irritating amounts of traffic, it’s actually a pretty delightful place to be–one chief reason being the abundance of locally-made apple cider donuts.

I’ve always been more of an apple girl than a pumpkin spice fiend myself when it comes to autumnal confections. And these donuts are good to the point that if the fall season goes by without consuming one of said donuts, I consider the entire season to be an entirely failed exercise. I take these donuts very seriously.

But there are two sides to every coin, and apple fritters are so much easier to make than donuts. Yes, these cinnamon sugar apple fritters are still fried, but they’re smaller, less fussy, and a bit lighter. They’re great for parties too!

Cinnamon Sugar Apple Fritters, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

  You'll need:
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup apple cider
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 apples, peeled, cored and finely chopped
  • 4 to 5 cups oil for frying
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

First, combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl (the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar, and salt).

Cinnamon Sugar Apple Fritters, by thewoksoflife.com

In a separate bowl, combine the milk, cider, eggs, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Gently fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients.

Cinnamon Sugar Apple Fritters, by thewoksoflife.com

Fold in the chopped apple.

Cinnamon Sugar Apple Fritters, by thewoksoflife.com

Cinnamon Sugar Apple Fritters, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat oil to 350 degrees F. Use a thermometer if you’ve got one handy. If not, just make a test fritter and adjust the temperature from there. The First Pancake Principle (i.e. the first pancake is always slightly messed up and then everything on from there is smooth sailing) is one that cannot be ignored in the culinary world.

When the temperature is right, drop the batter into the oil a tablespoon at a time and fry until golden brown.

Cinnamon Sugar Apple Fritters, by thewoksoflife.com

Don’t worry if your apple fritters end up becoming weird shapes! Drain on paper towels.

Cinnamon Sugar Apple Fritters, by thewoksoflife.com

Roll the apple fritters in cinnamon sugar and serve immediately! They’re really best when they’re fresh.

Cinnamon Sugar Apple Fritters, by thewoksoflife.com

Cinnamon Sugar Apple Fritters, by thewoksoflife.com

Cinnamon Sugar Apple Fritters, by thewoksoflife.com

Apple Fritters

These apple fritters are easier to make than regular donuts, and they're a crowd-pleasing fall dessert.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine: American
Servings: 8
Calories: 406kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

Instructions

Nutrition

Calories: 406kcal | Carbohydrates: 56g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 42mg | Sodium: 317mg | Potassium: 376mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 16g | Vitamin A: 109IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 139mg | Iron: 3mg

