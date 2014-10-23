The Woks of Life

Apple Cider Pancakes

2014-10-23
By

Apple Cider Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Fluffy apple cider pancakes make a fall weekend just that much better. Last weekend, we went apple picking, with the colors of fall in full effect. It’s already a bit late in the season to be picking apples, but there were still plenty of fruit ripe for the picking and plenty of fresh apple cider. This recipe barely made a dent into the bounty that we brought home, but it was the perfect breakfast to have on Sunday morning.

And what would an apple picking excursion be like without munching on one while searching for the perfect ones to bring home?

I forgot to mention that I am generally the worst at following pancake recipes. So in the interest of self-improvement, I got the assignment of making them the next day. I did one batch, and after a bunch of remarks from the peanut gallery and another go with some adjustments, I think I got it just right. Follow the directions carefully (i.e. be better than me), and you’ll have apple cider pancakes that won’t disappoint!

5 from 1 vote

Apple Cider Pancakes

Fluffy apple cider pancakes make a fall weekend that much better. Lots of ripe apples for the picking and plenty of fresh cider for apple cider pancakes.
Prep Time40 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time1 hr
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: American
Keyword: apple cider pancakes
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 305kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 cup apple cider
  • 1/4 cup grated apple
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 egg
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter (melted)
  • maple syrup and butter for serving
  • toasted pecans and walnuts (optional)

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.
  • In a separate bowl, whisk together the vanilla, cider, grated apple, milk and egg. All of these ingredients should be at room temperature. Pour into the dry ingredients and fold gently until smooth. Fold in the melted butter and let the batter stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
  • Heat a lightly buttered griddle over medium to medium high heat. Pour 1/4 cup of the batter onto the griddle for each pancake, and let cook until bubbles form and the bottom is browned. Flip the pancakes and continue to cook until brown on the underside, and the pancake springs back when pressed with a finger.
  • Serve with warm maple syrup, butter, and nuts, if using.

Notes

Nutrition info is for pancakes only, without syrup or additional toppings.

Nutrition

Calories: 305kcal | Carbohydrates: 44g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 67mg | Sodium: 618mg | Potassium: 590mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 370IU | Vitamin C: 0.7mg | Calcium: 250mg | Iron: 2.7mg

 

 

16 Comments

  1. Erica says

    5 stars
    These were FANTASTIC. Hands down some of the best pancakes I’ve ever had in my life, and that’s saying quite a bit. It does require a bit more prep work (and resting) but I followed this recipe to the T and it was well worth it. A total keeper!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Ami,
      I always had the same question when I first started making pancakes but just followed directions and got good results. Since then, I have read more about it. Letting the batter stand serves two purposes. One is that it gives the wet and dry ingredients time to incorporate, especially if you have lumps in your batter. The other reason is to let the gluten in the flour relax so you don’t get chewy pancakes. Also, most baking powder these days is double acting so letting the batter sits allows the baking powder create air and relax the gluten (first act) and then the baking powder will help with a fluffy rise while cooking (2nd act). Quite a bit happens when you let the batter sit, but most importantly you get deliciously fluffy pancakes!

      Reply

  4. [email protected] says

    these look amazing, I can almost smell them cooking in my kitchen, ;) Thanks for coming and linking up at #The Weekend Social. Please be sure to come back next week starting Thursdays at 9PM EST on KitchenDreaming.com ! I hope to see you there! Pinned

    Reply

