Fluffy apple cider pancakes make a fall weekend just that much better. Last weekend, we went apple picking, with the colors of fall in full effect. It’s already a bit late in the season to be picking apples, but there were still plenty of fruit ripe for the picking and plenty of fresh apple cider. This recipe barely made a dent into the bounty that we brought home, but it was the perfect breakfast to have on Sunday morning.

And what would an apple picking excursion be like without munching on one while searching for the perfect ones to bring home?

I forgot to mention that I am generally the worst at following pancake recipes. So in the interest of self-improvement, I got the assignment of making them the next day. I did one batch, and after a bunch of remarks from the peanut gallery and another go with some adjustments, I think I got it just right. Follow the directions carefully (i.e. be better than me), and you’ll have apple cider pancakes that won’t disappoint!

You’ll need:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup apple cider

1/4 cup grated apple

1/2 cup milk

1 egg

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

unsalted maple syrup and butter for serving

toasted pecans and walnuts (optional)

In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the vanilla, cider, grated apple, milk and egg. All of these ingredients should be at room temperature. Pour into the dry ingredients and fold gently until smooth.

Fold in the melted butter and let the batter stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Heat a lightly buttered griddle over medium to medium high heat. Pour 1/4 cup of the batter onto the griddle for each pancake, and let cook until bubbles form and the bottom is browned. Flip the pancakes and continue to cook until brown on the underside, and the pancake springs back when pressed with a finger.

Serve with warm maple syrup, butter, and nuts, if using. A little extra cinnamon doesn’t hurt either!