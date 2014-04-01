9-Layer Chinese Scallion Pancakes

For a long time, when I would try to make scallion pancakes, I would end up with a lifeless, flat cracker resembling matzo (which is good stuff, but probably not the best comparison for a pancake). I eventually realized that I was fussing way too much over the dough and rolling it out too flat.

Well, no more. Ever since I’ve learned not to be overzealous with the rolling pin, I’ve been making this 9-layer scallion pancakes recipe, which gives you a nice, layered aromatic pancake that goes great with a nice hot soup, a Chinese weekend brunch, or any time you have a craving for a savory snack. It’s thicker than your average scallion pancake, but what we really like about it is the layers that you get, and the crispy chewiness of the dough.

You can even make a double batch. After you roll out the dough in the final step before the scallion pancakes hit the pan, you can wrap it up in a Ziploc bag (try to get all the air you can out of it), and it will keep for weeks in the freezer. If you’re freezing multiple pancakes, just put a layer of plastic wrap or wax paper between each of them. The frozen dough can be put directly into the skillet. Just cook it a little longer!

Sarah also posted a scallion pancake recipe some time ago and recently Judy posted a Shou Zhua Bing which is a Chinese pancake we see everywhere in China but very little here in the US.

Here’s how you make them.

Makes 2 large scallion pancakes and a dipping sauce:

2 ½ cups flour

½ teaspoon salt

Pinch of sugar

Pinch of five spice powder (optional)

¾ cup water

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons water

Pinch of sugar

¼ teaspoon mashed garlic (optional)

1 tablespoon oil

4-5 scallions, chopped

salt

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Oil

In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, sugar, and five spice powder (if using). Add ¾ cup water and mix to form a dough. Knead the mixture for about 5 minutes, until it forms a smooth ball. Set the dough aside and cover with a damp cloth. Let it rest for about an hour. In a small bowl, add the soy sauce, water, sugar, and a few chopped scallions and sesame seeds to make the dipping sauce. You can also add the garlic if using.

After the dough has rested, cut the dough in half and leave the other half under the damp cloth. Roll out the dough into a big rectangle, as thin as you can get it. Rub about half a tablespoon of oil all over the surface of the dough and sprinkle with half of the scallions, salt, and sesame seeds (if using).

Cut 2 slits on each long side of the dough (see photos for what I mean).

With the rolled out dough oriented vertically, start at the bottom and fold the two side flaps of dough over the middle piece.

Then fold that entire rectangle forward onto the middle level. Fold those to flaps over, and repeat.

When you have your nice, neat rectangle, take your rolling pin and roll it until almost doubled in area (I just basically make the small rectangle into a large square shape).

Take care not to roll too firmly, as you don’t want the dough layers to bind and you want to keep some small pockets of air between them.

Heat a couple tablespoons of oil in a pan over medium heat and add the pancake. Cover the pan and cook for about five minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Transfer to a cutting board, slice, and serve with your dipping sauce. Repeat the process with the other half of the dough and scallion mixture!