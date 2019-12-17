The holidays are fast approaching, and we’ve got 30 holiday recipes, new and old, savory and sweet.

I think it was a rainy day over the summer when I first wondered what we should make this year for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. But if you’re like most folks, you’re probably just getting ready to host friends and family and are in need of some ideas!

For me, and this might be obvious given what we do here on the blog, the food is the main event! Cooking food for friends and family and making sure everyone is well-fed is a challenge we’re all too happy to take on.

And of course, this is the time of year where all of the nostalgic favorite holiday recipes get dusted off and given center stage. There’s my dad’s Perfect Prime Rib Roast, my mom’s flooffy and buttery brioche, Sarah’s Strawberry Cheesecake, and my decadent Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, plus many batches of Christmas cookies. You might even try a traditional Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes Christmas Eve feast!

When you have an excellent plate of food in front of you, it’s impossible not to be happy and in good spirits, and when you can enjoy it with the people you’ve always enjoyed it with, it’s that much better.

I think the biggest compliment we get paid on the blog is when families request our recipes again and again, and we hope some of these recipes become part of your holiday memories this year!

Nibbles and appetizers

Everyone loves a fancy little bite of hors d’oeuvres like these stuffed mushrooms. There’s something about the labor of love of stuffing little mushrooms (see also: deviled eggs and stuffing little egg white halves) that just shows that ya care. I know Sarah is planning to make these for friends at her upcoming holiday party!

This fried calamari is tried, true, and loved. The first year I made it, it was a resounding success, even with a pretty tough panel of family critics and fried food / seafood lovers. Now, it gets requested every year. The secret is the blend of semolina flour, all-purpose flour, and cornmeal.

It’s hard to go wrong with a simple big bowl of steamed mussels with white wine, garlic, herbs, and onions and a big loaf of crusty bread. Not to worry, we’ve got tips for making sure your mussels end up clean and delicious.

If you wanna go all out, this classic is a special favorite on the blog and one of our holiday recipes that always comes to mind. A homesick reader and military man stationed in Iraq requested these around the holidays. We didn’t know what they were, but we made them––one classic, and one with a Chinese twist––and oh man they are *amazing* and special!

If you’re looking for a vegan/vegetarian appetizer, these steamed edamame beans are the perfect and easy cure for the munchies while you’re watching your favorite Christmas movies.

My mom likes to make a big pot of this Shanghai-style Red Vegetable Soup, which was inspired by Western influence, when we have family over. Everyone can help themselves at lunchtime and for an afternoon pick-me-up, and it’s so easy to make.

The Main Event

If you’re looking for socks to get knocked OFF, look no further than our classic and retro Baked Stuffed Lobster with Shrimp. Straight from the family recipe archives and restaurant roots, this recipe was approved by hundreds of summer tourists in the Catskills, circa 1979. We’re here to help you break down the lobsters and make sure no one skimps on the butter.

One of my favorite Christmas traditions is the Feast of the Seven Fishes (we even have a dedicated Feast of the Seven fishes recipe list!). There’s nothing I love more than the challenge of coming up with 7 different seafoods and coordinating finicky cooking times for all the food to arrive at the table at the same time, hot and delicious. This Spaghetti with Breadcrumbs and Anchovies is spectacularly easy, but just as wonderfully salty, cheesy, briny, and crunchy good.

Call me simple, but I never realized that Fettuccine Alfredo was a Christmas thing for some people. Our simple take on this classic recipe gets a boost from chicken and molten roasted garlic. If you forgot to buy a gift for someone, just give them a big helping of this fettuccine, and all will be forgiven.

Intrepid cooks and daring tradition-breakers, I see you out there, and this Orange Five-Spice Roast Goose and Potatoes is yours for the taking.

Goose is highly underrated. It’s rich, delicious, and with the drippings from the goose, you can make AMAZING things happen.

Our recipe for Yang Chun Noodle Soup would be *insanely* delicious with a tiny scoop of goose fat instead of pork lard as a stock base. You get noodles for breakfast the next day, and you don’t have to prep the lard separately! It’s a win-win.

If you’re a traditionalist, go for our family’s take on prime rib roast. Because sometimes, nothing beats that thick slice of Whoville Christmas beast. We’ve taken years of experimentation and learning and consolidated it into one recipe that has all the intel you need.

If you’re looking for an easier option to pull off but are still craving beef, go for our Soy Butter Glazed Ribeye. It comes together quickly and the soy-butter glaze transforms your standard ribeye into something much more interesting.

A holiday ham is a sign of the season for many families out there. I happen to love a delicious slice of ham–there’s something very special about it that breaks my brain every time I eat it, having grown up almost exclusively eating ham as deli meat. With a little plum sauce glaze instead of your standard honey treatment? Well. Enough said.

Prime Rib Roast is pretty expensive, and a great alternative is a pork roast––specifically, a pernil-style pork roast. Our version has plenty of tasty flavors like lime juice, cumin, and chili, that makes it perfect for heaps of oily salty rice and beans.

You could also easily experiment and make an Italian-style pork roast with more oregano, lemon juice, thyme, red chili flakes, rosemary, parsley, and fennel, and maybe a little red wine and crushed tomatoes in the pan. Serve with a side of broccoli rabe and maybe some cheesy provolone/mozzarella garlic bread? DANG. I’ll have to add that to our list of holiday recipes to make for next year…

This is another recipe that is sure to have folks oohing and ahhing. It’s not a prime rib, it’s not a ham, it’s not a turkey, it’s PORCHETTA, and when you pull this thing out of the oven, thou shalt be dubbed *fancy* and your guests will be clamoring (hopefully not fighting, but I can’t make any guarantees) for that crispy pork skin.

We’re also not opposed to a simply delicious, no-fuss roast chicken recipe. Bonus of this recipe is that it’s a two-parter. You get the chicken, and a pot of stock you can make soup with the next day!

Fluffy, buttery brioche bread with a generous spread of silky butter is great for family brunches, as sandwich fodder, or as dinner rolls for the main event. Another recipe that takes a little extra TLC and just says how much you like anyone who happens to get a bite.

Year after year, I come back to my Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale because nothing beats that creamy rich dressing. If you’re like me and you normally go for a sensible lemon vinaigrette, this is the time of year where “sensible” goes out the window! MOAR DRESSING, PLZ.

Any one of our simple sautéed veggies inevitably ends up on the table, because we do love our greens. If you’re looking for a special touch, try our excellently umami-laden Ong Choy with XO Sauce.

If you can’t find XO sauce, fear not, we’ve got a recipe for that too! You’re gonna want to make a big batch because this stuff goes great not only with ong choy, but also with pretty much anything else.

Christmas Cookies

If you’ve found yourself in a friendly neighborhood competitive cookie exchange this year or have an unspoken rivalry with a coworker, these are the cookies you can gamble your reputation on. They’re crisp and crumbly and perfectly almond-y, with major points for originality.

This copycat recipe for crispy and chocolate-y Brussels cookies has become a favorite in our house. They’re a little bit more unique and festive than your go-to chocolate chip cookies, and they go great with a hot mug of peppermint hot chocolate!

An oldie but a goodie––if you’re nuts for nuts, these cookies are for you. Pistachios, chocolate covered almonds, crushed pecans, and chocolate chips make these worth the re-post in spite of the early blog days photography!

You can’t go wrong with this perfect combination, and nothing is more comforting across all ages––from your mildly grumpy grandpa to the sticky-fingered little ones. Plus, you can make the dough ahead and store in the freezer!

If you want sugar, spice, and everything nice, these welsh tea cakes are a delight. The dough is extremely easy to whip up, and instead of being baked in the oven, they’re made on a griddle, which means they’re excellent for brunch, afternoon tea, or dessert! The texture straight off the griddle is just scrummy.

More desserts!

One of my all-time favorites. Lightly flavored rum cake with a soft crumb and speckled with crunchy crushed pecans. I’m not drooling, you are!

For those looking for something a little lighter, our go-to cheesecake recipe with glazed strawberries is delicious, but still delivers that elusive holiday wow factor. And who says you have to top it off with strawberries? Go for chocolate, nuts, or other kinds of fruits. It’s the holidays, and you on vacation!

In my book, you can NEVER go wrong with this cake. That is all.

For a break from tradition, these soft and molten Cantonese Nai Wong Bao are lightly sweet and perfect for a little cup of coffee before opening presents or heading out for some cold weather fun.

This pumpkin tres leches cake will add something different to your dessert table. The spiced cream adds just the right edge of holiday flavor!

What’s that line from the song, Home for the Holidays? “I met a man who lives in Tennessee, and he was headin’ for…Pennsylvania and some homemade pumpkin pieeee…” Well what about a homemade butternut squash pie? Making your own squash puree makes all the difference to this tasty, smooth pie.

Check out more holiday season recipes in our collection, and Happy Holidays from The Woks of Life!