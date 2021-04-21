The Woks of Life

25 Chinese Egg Recipes

Kaitlin
5 Comments
Chinese steamed egg with pork, thewoksoflife.com

Eggs offer a super versatile, inexpensive way to put a satisfying meal on the table. These are our 25 best Chinese egg recipes, whether you have just 5 minutes to cook or a whole day. 

We break it down by how much time you’ve got, so you can make a fast and easy 5-minute dish or take your time baking a batch of rich Hong Kong Egg Tarts!

A Go-To Ingredient for Every Meal of the Day

Eggs are a staple in our house. We even once raised egg laying hens for a year! Our grandfather built us a coop, and we raised them from small chicks.

Chicken Coop

There was never a single scrap of wasted fruit or veggie trimmings. We fed them watermelon rinds, corn cobs, and vegetable trimmings from the kitchen. They would even hop into the compost pile and go to town! 

We also let them forage for bugs, grass and weeds in the yard in the evenings, and they would hop back into the coop when it got dark.

Hens roosting on garden fence

We loved having a steady supply of eggs—not only for breakfast and baking—but also to cook up our favorite Chinese egg recipes for lunch or dinner.

Our backyard chicken eggs in nesting box

Cheap, Fast & Versatile

Eggs are inexpensive, cook up lightning fast, and are so versatile. In Chinese cooking, they’re steamed, hard-boiled and braised, stir-fried, scrambled, dropped into soup, salted and preserved, or made into sweet custard fillings.

They’re incredible companions for strong flavored ingredients like salted chilies, preserved radish, sweet tomatoes, pork, and seafood, and it can make for a healthy yet extremely satisfying meal. 

It’s how we’ve always rounded out weeknight family dinners, when you just need one more thing to make the meal feel complete. And it’s the cornerstone of a fast lunch when you’re too busy to do much else than crack an egg and heat up some leftover rice.

The Key to Perfectly Scrambled Eggs in Chinese Cooking 

Generally speaking, the key to cooking eggs in a Chinese kitchen is well-beaten eggs, high heat, and a good amount of oil. The eggs will puff up into a light and airy scramble—done in just a minute or two.

This is the method we use for stir fries and to cook eggs for fried rice, but we’ve included a broad range of other cooking techniques as well.

Ok, let’s get on with the recipes!

25 Chinese Egg Recipes

If you only have 5-10 minutes…

All of these recipes are life-savers. All you need is to get a pot of rice going!

Bonus, there’s a serious oldie but goodie interpretation of a Jian Bing, a street food favorite that relies on a crispy thin crepe spread with scrambled egg, hoisin sauce, spicy bean sauce, and herbs.  

5-Min Eggs with Soy Sauce & Scallions

Eggs With Soy Sauce and Scallions

Weeknight “Slop” (Rice with Eggs, Avocado & Chili) 

Pouring chili oil over fried egg, chili bamboo shoots, and fried egg

Chinese Tomato Egg Stir-Fry

Chinese Tomato Egg, thewoksoflife.com

The Jian Bing Approximation

The Jian Bing Approximation, by thewoksoflife.com

If you only have 15-20 minutes…

With 15-20 minutes, you can make some of our go-tos, like stir-fried eggs with summer Chinese chives and warm and comforting steamed egg. We’ve been eating these dishes for our whole lives.

There are several spins on egg drop soup that we love, including the traditional version, one with a flavorful kick from seaweed (if you’re a fan of miso soup, you’ll enjoy this one), and tomato egg drop soup.

You’ll also find a couple of quick-cooking shrimp recipes!

Egg Drop Soup

Spoonful of egg drop soup, thewoksoflife.com

Tomato Egg Drop Soup

Spoonful of tomato egg drop soup, thewoksoflife.com

10-Minute Tomato Egg Drop Noodle Soup

10-Minute Tomato Egg Drop Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Chives & Eggs Stir Fry 

Chinese Chives & Eggs, by thewoksoflife.com

Salted Chili & Chinese Chive Frittata

Salted Chili & Chinese Chive Frittata, by thewoksoflife.com

Steamed Eggs

Steamed Egg, by thewoksoflife.com

Seaweed Egg Drop Soup

Seaweed Egg Drop Soup, thewoksoflife.com

Golden Fried Rice (黄金炒饭)

Golden Fried Rice

Stir-Fried Shrimp and Eggs (虾仁炒蛋)

Egg Shrimp Stir-fry

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

If you have 30 minutes…

These egg recipes are just as simple as the others. They just take a little bit of extra prep for a secondary star ingredient—additions like beef, crispy pork, or rice and vegetables for a satisfying fried rice. 

Steamed Eggs with Crispy Pork

Steamed Eggs with Crispy Pork, thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Corn Egg Drop Soup

Chicken Corn Egg Drop Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef and Egg Stir Fry Rice Bowls

Beef and Egg Stir fry Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Egg Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

If you have 45 minutes to 4 hours…

When you want to make something extra special, there are eggs with crispy potato cakes for brunch, egg dumplings for a festive soup, or perfect envelope-shaped Chinese Garlic Chive “Boxes” filled with chive, egg, and glass noodles.

And of course, don’t forget the egg tarts. We’ve got you covered with both versions, from Hong Kong and the Portuguese variation popular in Macau. 

Crispy “Sichuan” Potato Cakes and Eggs

Crispy “Sichuan” Potato Cakes and Eggs, by thewoksoflife.com

Egg Dumpling (蛋饺)

Egg Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Garlic Chive “Boxes”

Chinese Garlic Chive "Boxes," by thewoksoflife.com

Hong Kong Egg Tarts

Chinese Egg Tarts

Portuguese Egg Tarts

Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pasteis de Nata), by thewoksoflife.com

If you have 1 day…

With a little advanced planning, you can make a big batch of Chinese Tea Eggs to snack on over the course of the week, or Chinese Salted Duck Eggs, which are SO much better than store bought and will keep for 1-2 months after they complete the brining period. 

Chinese Tea Eggs

Chinese Tea Eggs, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Salted Duck Eggs (1 day of active prep PLUS 30-60 days of brining time)

Salted Duck Eggs, thewoksoflife.com

Hope you enjoy these Chinese egg recipes!

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

5 Comments

  1. AvatarEllen Weiland says

    Husband and I have been isolating since Covid 19 caught a hold of this world. I continue to make the countless wonderful recipes I have collected from your site. And NOW, WOW, this collection. I can’t wait , and might just replace my food plans for this week, with the wonders you have sent. Thank you, so very very much, I also love your chicken pen, yard and egg collection pictures. Blessings and Health to you all, eHw

  4. AvatarMina says

    I was going to add a dozen eggs to my next grocery order, but maybe I should make it two. I’d go all in for 12 dozen, but that would just be gross.

  5. AvatarKevin says

    Wow! Fantastic post, so many creative egg recipes all in one stop I almost don’t know where to begin! . . . . almost! The Chicken Corn Egg Drop Soup will be dinner tonight for SURE! Thanks Kaitlin, many of these I’ve never seen and can’t wait to try. Be well all of you and thank you all for your kind and generous work, I learn so much from you all.

